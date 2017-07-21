Dietl Abandons Quest For GOP Ticket

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Despite a recent endorsement from the Queens County Republican Party, mayoral candidate Bo Dietl will not pursue a run in the GOP’s primary this September, the candidate announced on Twitter earlier this week. He will continue running as an independent candidate.

Dietl has been running as an independent after botched paperwork prevented him from joining the Democratic Party when he first announced his candidacy. He then tried to join the Republican Party, his lifelong affiliation, through a “Wilson-Pakula,” a waiver that would allow him to join the party if supported by three of the five county party committees.

That effort had seemed all but doomed, until the Queens GOP’s executive committee overwhelmingly voted in favor of supporting a Wilson-Pakula for Dietl and endorsed him over Republican candidate and Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) during a July 17 meeting.

But on Twitter, Dietl announced that his push for a Republican ticket was over, suggesting that the other county parties were not on board.

“Repub. bosses sticking with the next Lhota loser who can’t stand up to a primary,” Dietl tweeted, referring to Joe Lhota, the current MTA Chairman who launched an unsuccessful mayoral bid as a Republican in 2013. “I go on as a Democrat running as Independent for all.”

In an interview with the Queens Tribune, Dietl said that the Queens GOP’s endorsement was a surprise that sent the New York State Republican Party, headed by its Chairman Ed Cox, into a “panic.”

In order to be given the Wilson-Pakula, Dietl needed two more county GOP organizations to support him. He said that he had requested a meeting with the Bronx GOP, where he was told that it seemed likely he would get support. He had also requested a meeting with the Manhattan GOP, which he described as “on the fence.” He wasn’t necessarily seeking an endorsement, but support for a Wilson-Pakula in order to run in the primary and alleges that party leaders from higher up stopped his efforts.

“At first, they were going to support me, then the word came down from Albany, and then all of a sudden their not going to hold meetings in the Bronx nor Manhattan,” he said.

Dietl said he told both Cox and Manhattan GOP Chairwoman Adele Malpass that “if I lose in the primaries to [Malliotakis], I will drop out of the race and I’ll throw my full support [to Malliotakis].”

Dietl was planning to invite all of the Republican district leaders in New York City to “nice cocktails” in Howard Beach, to push for the Wilson-Pakula. A majority of their support would have yielded a Wilson-Pakula. But Dietl saw the leaders’ interest in the meeting “fading.”

“I said, ‘this is bull—. I’m not kissing the Republicans’ asses,’” he said.

A press release announcing Dietl’s abandonment of the primary bid said that he became “appalled by the backroom politics of the Republican Party.”

“The Queens County GOP will support the Republican nominee, Nicole Malliotakis, for mayor of New York City,” said Queens County GOP Chairman Bob Turner in a statement.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.

Update: This story has been updated to include a comment from the Queens County GOP.