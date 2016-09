Share 0

John Alberto Leguizamo, born July 22, 1964, is an American actor, voice actor, producer, stand-up comedian, playwright and screenwriter. Leguizamo moved to Jackson Heights, Queens, when he was just 3 years old. As of 2009, Leguizamo has appeared in over 75 films, produced over 10 films, starred on Broadway in several productions (winning several awards), made over a dozen television appearances, and has produced or starred in many other television shows.