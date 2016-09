Share 0

Born in Argentina to Cuban parents, Jorge Pérez, 64, is worth $1.55 billion and was called the “Condo King of South Florida” by The Wall Street Journal. Pérez moved to Cuba when he was just 9.

Since 1982, he has constructed more than 80,000 apartments in Florida. The Related Group is considered the largest Hispanic-owned business in the United States, with a development portfolio of projects worth in excess of $10 billion.