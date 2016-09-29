Did You Know?

Share 0

In 1991, Ellen Ochoa became NASA’s first Hispanic woman astronaut. In 1993 she became the first Hispanic woman to go to space. She served on a nine-day mission on the space shuttle Discovery. She is also the first Hispanic director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Ochoa has received special honors from NASA, including the Distinguished Service Medal and the Outstanding Leadership Medal. She also earned the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Award. Ochoa’s Hispanic roots come from her father’s side of the family. Her father’s parents were Mexican. “Being an astronaut is a wonderful career,” Ochoa said in a NASA press release. “I feel very privileged. But what I really hope for young people is that they find a career they’re passionate about, something that’s challenging and worthwhile.”