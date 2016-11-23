Developer Purchases Flushing Land

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

A long-defunct parcel of land located on Flushing’s waterfront will have a new owner, according to previously published reports.

On Nov. 16, The Real Deal reported that developer Chris Jiashu Xu, of the Corona-based United Construction & Development Group, is in contract to acquire the 3.7-acre site at 39-08 Janet Place, also known as 131-35 Roosevelt Ave., for over $100 million.

This particular site has a rocky history, including a brush with foreclosure and stalled development plans that have left it deserted and in disarray. Plans for a five-tower, mixed-use development designed by architect Ismael Levya were first developed in 2006, when the sellers—an investment group consisting of ABS Mangement & Development and Babad Management—first purchased the property. The plans are approved by the city, but the property remains barren.

A 2011 Queens College study examining the Flushing Waterfront described the property as a “dumping ground.”

“Broken glass, weeds, rocks and industrial tin containers litter the site,” the study reads. “It looks like a wasteland right out of a Terminator movie … If this site does get developed in the near future, a cleanup effort of huge proportions will be needed.”

It is unclear if Xu will pursue the already-approved plans or seek out something new for the property. Xu did not respond to multiple phone calls and emails requesting a comment. A spokesperson from Ismael Levya declined to answer questions about the future of the project, and ABS Management and Babad Management both did not respond to requests for comment.

The approved plans would result in a mixed-use complex called River Park Drive, complete with five towers and spanning 757,000 square feet, according to previously published reports. It would also have approximately 450 apartments alongside 313,000 square feet of commercial space.

Back in March, the investor group of ABS Management and Babad Management put the site up for sale. The group purchased the site back in 2006 and after getting the plans approved, could not secure the financing after the market’s downturn in 2008, The Real Deal reported. In 2014, the owners secured a $28.5 million mortgage to save the site from near foreclosure back in 2012.

According to the Department of Buildings website, the site has had a stop-work order since 2009.

The site is located just across the street from Sky View Parc, a major mixed-use development that opened in 2015, highlighting Flushing’s increased development prospects, especially along the waterfront, which in the past year was being looked at for a development project known as the Flushing West Rezoning—part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s affordable housing plan. The plan was paused back in June after Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) wrote a letter arguing that Flushing’s infrastructure could not support an increased level of housing.

The Janet Place site would not need any changes to the zoning in order to go through with the longstanding plans. The site falls on a C4-2 zone, which allows for mixed-use development in line with the plans’ parameters.

