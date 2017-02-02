Developer To Break Ground On Ridgewood’s Tallest Building

Share 1

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

AB Captstone Builders Corp. will soon break ground on a 17-story building spread across three lots on St. Nicholas and Myrtle Avenues in Ridgewood.

Ted Renz, executive director of the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District, said the construction on the building is expected to begin soon. The three lots’ addresses are 3-50 and 3-36 St. Nicholas Ave and 54-27 Myrtle Ave.

A letter AB Capstone wrote to Community Board 5 in November stated that construction would begin around Nov. 18. Also in the letter, the general contractor Meir Babaev said that there may be some impacts on traffic, parking and pedestrian maneuverability. He said that work hours will be Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and added that weekends and evening works may be required.

According to previously published reports, AB Capstone bought the building in 2014. Upon completion, it is expected to be one of the tallest in Ridgewood.

The mixed-used building will include 180,000 square feet at 3-50 St. Nicholas Ave., according to plans filed with the city in 2015. The first five floors will contain approximately 90,000 square feet of commercial space.

The 30,000-square-foot first floor will be exclusively retail. Floors three through five will have office space and be approximately 60,000 square feet. There will be two floors of parking facilities occupying the basement, which will have 210 spaces, while the second will have 140 spaces.

Renz, who is also a Community Board 5 member, said the project was delayed three years ago, which is when the developers first contacted CB 5.

Renz said the commercial portion of the building will be facing St. Nicholas Avenue. The part that was on Myrtle is already torn down.

He also noted that the project is as-of-right and did not require community board approval. It grandfathered into the now expired 421A abatement.

He doesn’t believe there will be any parking or traffic issues as there currently are with the water main project at Glendale Center. Renz said that Myrtle and St. Nicholas Avenues in Ridgewood are both wider than Myrtle Avenue is in Glendale Center.

“I don’t know how they’re gonna be affected,” he said. “They might lose some parking there.”

He believes that most of the construction will be on the site.

“There may be a crane there at some point, but that should be it,” he said.

Reach Editor Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin