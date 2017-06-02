DEP Won’t Raise Water Rates

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer



The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has ruled out the possibility of a water rate increase, according to a May 30 email provided to the Queens Tribune.

In the email, Michael DeLoach, deputy commissioner of public affairs and communications, said that “DEP does not intend to recommend any rate increase to the [Water Board] for the duration of Fiscal Year 2018, due to the water and sewer system’s strong financial condition.”

DeLoach cites Mayor Bill de Blasio’s elimination of a rental payment, which the Water Board previously paid to the city to contribute to city infrastructure as well as strong system revenues and decreasing operating expenses as factors contributing to the decision.

The email comes after a press conference held by Councilmen Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) and Peter Koo (D-Flushing) demanding that the Water Board and DEP explicitly rule out a rate increase for Fiscal Year 2018. That press conference was held in response to a public notice from the Water Board that rates would not increase “until further notice.”

“I am pleased that the mayor finally listened to homeowners and civic associations, and will not be proposing a water rate hike in the upcoming year,” Lancman said in a statement. “New York City homeowners have been hit with unnecessary water rate hikes for far too long, and it is about time the city followed the facts when proposing rates, instead of playing political games.”

Koo issued a similar statement.

“This is a good show of responsiveness by the city, and I’d like to thank the mayor and the DEP for seeing reason that a rate hike now is unnecessary,” Koo said. “Rising water rates are another one of those never-ending burdens New Yorkers must endure on a regular basis, and it is good to know homeowners will be spared yet another hike, at least for now.”

The email also said that by not raising rates, the Water Board would be able to continue pursuing de Blasio’s proposed $183 water bill credit to homeowners—a controversial proposal that was successfully challenged in court by the Rent Stabilization Association (RSA), which represents landlords. The RSA argued that the credit, which was accompanied by a 2.1 percent increase in Fiscal Year 2017, unfairly targeted landlords by subjecting them to a rate hike, while offering other residents a tax credit. The RSA also felt that the rate increase at the time was unjustified.

“The board and DEP expect the Court of Appeals to hear arguments on the $183 bill credit this fall,” the email reads.

DeLoach also added that the DEP recommended to the Water Board two affordability bill credit programs—first, “a $250 bill credit that would be issued to owners of qualifying residential units in multifamily properties that enter into an affordability agreement with HPD and install water conservation fixtures.”

“The residential occupants would be households earning below 60 percent of the area median income,” he adds.

The second credit would be an expansion of the existing Home Water Assistance Program, in which 51,700 property owners receive a $115 bill credit. The expansion would add another 12,000 senior property owners who make $50,000 or less.

The board will hold a public hearing on June 16 at 9 a.m. at 22 Reade Street in Manhattan to discuss those two credits.

