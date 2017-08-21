DEP Investigating Fresh Meadows Water Line Breaks

Share 0

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will investigate a recent spate of water line breaks in Fresh Meadows, according to Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing).

The recent line breaks have occurred along 188th Street between Union Turnpike and 73rd Avenue, according to a press release from Grodenchik’s office issued on Aug. 15.

“Since being alerted about the leaks by a number of residents, my office has been in frequent contact with the DEP,” Grodenchik said. “I appreciate DEP’s inquiry into this matter at my request, and I am hopeful that this investigation will yield information that can help the residents.”

The water pipes that connect homes to the city’s water mains under the street are generally considered private property, with homeowners responsible for maintenance. But Grodenchik and Rozic said that the DEP will investigate these recent incidents due to their “unusual” frequency.

“I am pleased that the DEP has taken the necessary steps to investigate the ongoing leaks that have affected homeowners along 188th Street,” Rozic said. “While we await detailed information, homeowners should not hesitate to remain in contact with our offices, should they continue experiencing issues related to the water line breaks.”

-James Farrell