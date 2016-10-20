Denise Makes Cakes Available For Your Wedding

Share 0

From the time Denise Passerelli was young, cakes, baking and other yummy goodies have always been synonymous with a celebration. She began making cakes for family birthdays and celebrations. The cakes were a hit, she enjoyed making them and decided to make a career of it. In February 2011, Denise graduated from the Institute of Culinary Education.

Denise Makes Cakes opened in 2011 and has been creating delicious memories one cake at a time ever since. Denise offers at-home tastings to make the cake selection process as convenient and stress free as possible. Denise will not only make your beautiful wedding cake, she will also make your favors. Chocolate, cake pops, cookies, and cupcakes can be made to match your wedding theme. Have an idea? Give Denise a call and she may bring it to life for you.

Passerelli appeared last March on the Food Network’s popular competitive baking show, “Cake Wars.”

“I was so surprised when they called me to say that I’d be on the show,” Passarelli said. “I felt a mixture of nerves and excitement.”

“The experience was surreal,” Passarelli said. “Stepping onto the stage for the first time was overwhelming. During the competition, when the clock starts to run, your nerves go away because you get so into things and know that the pressure is on to get the cake done.”

“I’m hoping that my appearance on Cake Wars is going to really help me expand my business,” she said.

Although Passarelli already gets a lot of repeating and happy customers, she continues to advertise in many local papers, on social media and through traditional word of mouth.

Delivery is available to NYC/Tri-state area.