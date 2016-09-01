Democratic Leaders Attack Jung’s Pro-Life Stance

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

A group of political leaders and advocates denounced state Senate candidate S.J. Jung’s anti-abortion stance at a press conference in Fresh Meadows on Friday, calling him “out of touch” on women’s issues and accusing him of betraying Democratic party values.

“We’re here to say that the only thing that is clear to us and the only thing that will be clear to women voters is that if you’re anti-choice, you are the wrong choice in this election,” said Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows).

Accompanying Rozic were Councilmember Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), Assembly Member and chair of the Assembly’s Committee on Women’s Issues Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria), Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale), District Leader Martha Flores-Vasquez and advocates from groups NOW New York and the Campaign for a Pro-Choice New York PAC, who gave fiery and impassioned denunciations of Jung’s comments and strong support for state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing), Jung’s incumbent opponent.

The press conference was held on August 26, or Women’s Equality Day. The location was also significant: Ascan Avenue, at the intersection with Austin Street, which, in 2012, Koslowitz renamed after Geraldine Ferraro, the first female vice presidential candidate representing a major American political party.

“S.J. Jung is out of touch,” Koslowitz said, her voice rising above the street traffic. “He’s absolutely out-of-touch. How dare he tell me, my children, my grandchildren, what they should do with their bodies?”

Jung’s comments came during a state Senate candidate forum last Tuesday, after Stavisky declared her staunch pro-choice beliefs and asked Jung about his stance. He responded that the would only support abortion if the health of a pregnant woman was threatened, claiming that life is a mystery and that issues like abortion are “beyond our understanding.”

He reiterated his support for other women’s issues.

“Of course, when it comes to issues like Equal Work, Equal Pay, I would definitely advocate for it. Why not? That should be part of essential women’s rights,” he said.

But at least one advocate at the press conference wasn’t convinced, saying that “why not?” was not a very convincing claim of support.

“We need elected leaders that understand that advancing women economically, having equality in the work place, fighting discrimination, that all of those things are central to allowing our economy, to allowing our children and our families, to thrive,” said Jean Bucaria, deputy director of NOW New York.

Many of the speakers suggested that Jung was not a true representative of Democratic party values and that, while he was entitled to believe what he wanted, his anti-abortion stance made him unfit to represent a largely Democratic district.

“The truth is, he’s hiding, and he’s not a real Democrat,” said Crowley. “He’s a Republican, and he’s trying to fool the people of Queens.”

The speakers spoke of the urgency of electing Stavisky, the sole woman from Queens County in the state Senate.

“We have a lot more work in terms of women’s representation in government, and it’s really critical that we not reverse that trend and that tide,” said Rozic.

“That S.J. Jung opposes a woman’s right to choose is just one of the many, many reasons why Queens Democrats can’t trust him,” said Veronica Ng, Stavisky’s campaign manager, in a statement.

“I believe life is precious and beyond comprehension. While I will passionately advocate for women’s rights such as equal pay for equal work, I would not support unfettered abortion,” said Jung in a statement. “During this election, however, I believe the voters want to answer two key questions: How can we turn around the worsening quality of life in the district, and solve the age-old problem of corruption in Albany?”

