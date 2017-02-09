Decomposed Remains Found In Kissena Park

Share 0

Badly decomposed human body parts were found in Kissena Park on Wednesday afternoon, with no immediate indication as to how they got there.

The body parts were found along 164th Street, between Underhill Avenue and Booth Memorial Avenue around 1:13 p.m., according to the NYPD. A passerby discovered the remains and called 911.

There have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing, police said. The city’s medical examiner has yet to identify the remains.

Due to the decomposed nature of the remains, little is known about the person. At a 109th Precinct Community Council meeting on Wednesday night, Deputy Inspector Judy Harrison said that the remains appear to have been there “for months.”

-James Farrell