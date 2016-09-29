For Decades, Thalia Brings Vibrant And Diverse Theatre

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

The Thalia Spanish Theatre has been bringing the World’s Borough Spanish and Latino plays, dance and music for 39 years.

Angel Gil Orrios, the artistic executive director, said that the unique theater employs the best writers and composers from Spain, Latin America and the United States. In its almost four decades of operation it has won 196 national and international awards.

According to the theatre’s website, “Its mission is to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Spanish and Latin American culture and heritage with unique productions of theatre, music and dance. Every month is Hispanic Heritage Month at Thalia.”

Orrios attributes its success to promoting social change and taking risks that nurture the talents of the writers, actors and composers it employs .

Orrios, who has been in his position for 17 years, said every year it produces five or six productions that have alternating performances in Spanish and English. He also writes and directs many of the plays and musicals performed at the theatre.

Over the past 38 years, Thalia Theatre has grown into a world-class cultural institution while maintaining community-based roots, collaborating with locally based artists and guests from Spain, Argentina, Uruguay, India, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Guatemala and more.

Its more than 200 productions have won 195 awards for artistic excellence, among them the 2009 Mayor’s Award for Arts & Culture, the 1997 New York State Governor’s Arts Award, the 1989 and 1997 ENCORE Awards from the Arts & Business Council, and 106 Awards from the Association of Critics of Entertainment. Maestro Raul Jaurena’s compositions for the 2005 musical “Te Amo Tango,” recorded live at the theatre and released on CD by Soundbrush Records, won a Latin Grammy for Best Tango Album.

This fall the theatre’s new play, “Apartment For Sale, (tenant included),” started its five-week run on Sept. 23 and is billed as “a comedy about human relations, living space and quality time.”

Orrios said the story is based on real events that highlight two generations, one young woman and one old woman, living under the same roof.

This November, the theatre will premiere “History of Salsa,” a musical with 22 dancers and six musicians. The show will feature the award-winning Colombian dance company Cali Salsa Pal Mundo, and will explore a genre that for decades has been embraced throughout the world and which continues to enchant audiences with its intoxicating rhythm and mesmerizing moves.

