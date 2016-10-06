De Blasio Talks Shelters And Affordable Housing In Jamaica

Share 1

BY TRONE DOWD

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio held a second town hall for the residents of Southeast Queens to take part in, this time in Jamaica, Queens. Moderated by Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), the three-hour session gave residents a chance to bring up the issues most important to them in council district 27.

Last week the mayor covered during the town hall, including crime and the growing popularity of hotel development throughout the borough. This week, we will take a look at arguably the biggest issue brought up during the town hall: supportive housing.

Under the mayor’s administration, supportive housing has been a very divisive issue for residents throughout the borough. Solving the homeless issue once and for all is something that de Blasio has repeatedly said is a priority of his. But with that dedication to the issue came the expedited process of opening shelters across the city.

Many people throughout the city have been outraged by this. In Southeast Queens in particular, the opening of homeless shelters has taken a toll on the community, as they hold 34 percent of the borough’s burden. That outrage has most recently spread to western Queens as Maspeth residents continue to protest shelter proposals there. The mayor addressed the Maspeth protests directly at the Jamaica town hall.

“There is controversy in Maspeth, Queens,” the mayor said. “In our shelter system citywide, there are 250 individuals who come from Maspeth, Queens.” He believes that all communities, “especially one that has not had to shoulder the burden” before, have to step up and participate in helping solve this problem.

The mayor doubled down on his stance, saying that he will continue to encourage the entire city to take on this issue for the greater good, but did want to ease up on bringing those facilities to overburdened communities like Southeast Queens, as was evident in the Maspeth proposal.

“This is what we need to do to put a roof over their heads and to take care of families in every kind of community regardless of race, income,” de Blasio said. “I don’t think the tone of those protests has always been that appropriate,” he said of the Maspeth backlash. “I don’t like that protesters not only protested at the house of our commissioner, Steve Banks, but threatened him and his family as well.” So we will pursue a fair-share strategy, in the sense of going to areas that have not had these kind of facilities before and we will catch hell for it and we will stand our ground and take it because it is an act of fairness.”

The mayor acknowledged that his answer was not one that many residents would like, but one that he believed was better for the city and for displaced New Yorkers in the long haul. He said that he wanted to focus on decreasing the number of homeless people in the city, which he said ballooned due to past decisions made by the city.

“Today’s homelessness is very different from the homelessness many of us knew when it first began in the ’80s and ’90s. There are some people who have mental health issues and there are some people who have substance-abuse issues; I’m not saying that that is never the case, but more and more, working people are ending up in shelters. People who have jobs right now are ending up in shelters. Children in schools are ending up in shelters. None of them have a substance-abuse problem; they have an economic problem. They can’t afford the rent. That’s what’s happening in this city.”

De Blasio said that the “cost of housing in this city skyrocketed in a way that none of us could have possibly imagined.”

He continued, “What has not kept up with that is wages, benefits and the things that would actually allow people to afford that. This is so much of what the debate in this country has been about this year. How did we go from a country with a robust middle class and with growing wages, and then in the last 20, 30 years it went the other way where people had less and less money to spend on housing that became more and more expensive.”

He said the key to taking care of the homelessness issue is housing those homeless individuals affected by the recession and foreclosure crisis, making sure they get back on their feet and introducing affordable housing to the city, which will ensure that they transition smoothly from shelters to the housing market.

The mayor also cited the many preventative measures the city has taken to make sure families are assisted before they are forced to live on the streets. A part of those measures has been providing lawyers to families facing illegal rent hikes by greedy landlords through 3-1-1. The administration is also offering rent subsidies to families and people on the brink of losing their homes. De Blasio said that in many cases, these rent subsidies cost the city considerably less than providing shelter via supportive housing.

The need for new shelters is prominent due to the current status of available supportive housing, according to de Blasio. Conditions in current spaces are either to capacity or of subpar quality.

“We’ve done these things on a huge scale,” he said, elaborating that it has slowed the growth of homelessness to some extent but not in a satisfactory manner. “On top of that…we have had shelters that are substandard housing and we don’t want to do that. We’ve had people in temporary hotel rooms and we don’t want to do that. It’s expensive….This is why we need to build more shelter capacity.”

The ultimate goal of the administration, according to De Blasio, is to eventually close many of these facilities for good once they are down to more manageable numbers. He said that in particular, the city’s dedication to create 15,000 affordable homes for homeless individuals will help reach this goal.

“Everything that we do is to chip away at the issue so we can turn it around,” the mayor said. “When we turn things around we will close these shelters. That’s over the horizon, not now. It is a long-term vision. It will be a difficult path—I want to be very straightforward.”