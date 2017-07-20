De Blasio Talks 116th Pct.

Share 0

Mayor Bill de Blasio made several stops in Southeast Queens as part of the City Hall In Your Borough week to make an announcement regarding the creation of a new police precinct and take a walking tour of Jamaica.

His first stop was to announce the new 116th Precinct. As reported by the PRESS of Southeast Queens, the long-awaited precinct will be based out of Rosedale and constructed next to the current satellite precinct, which has helped to reduce lagging response times in the 105th Precinct.

At Monday’s press conference, the mayor—alongside Commissioner James O’Neill, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and several other Southeast Queens elected officials—thanked Bess DeBetham, a long-time member of the Federated Blocks of Laurelton, for advocating for the new precinct for four and a half decades.

“I want to thank you for your leadership, your strength, your persistence,” the mayor told DeBetham. “Because this was a matter of fairness. You were fighting for the safety of a community that has worked their whole lives to become homeowners.”

On Tuesday, the mayor made a trip to Jamaica Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard for a walking tour. De Blasio was joined by Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), state Sen. Leroy Comrie and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz. At a press conference, he announced that his office is putting $500,000 towards furthering Katz’s Jamaica Now initiative. The money will be used for storefront improvements for businesses along the corridors. Each store will be given $20,000.

The mayor also unveiled the Visiting Inspector Program (VIP). Introduced by the city’s Department of Consumer Affairs, the program would offer new brick-and-mortar licensees with a free educational inspection that will help them get into compliance with city laws without incurring penalties. The mayor said that he hopes by helping small businesses better understand the city’s standards, it will help them save money to invest back into their business.

After the press conference, the mayor paid a visit to several small businesses along Jamaica Avenue, including Yvelisse Salon, Cafe Energy and the Rincón Salvadoreño on Sutphin Boulevard, where he spoke with constituents and sampled some of the products made in the Southeast Queens establishments.

–Trone Dowd