De Blasio Announces New Investments In Eastern Queens

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

City Hall is providing additional funding to improve the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway and Cunningham Park, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at a town hall at Martin Van Buren High School on Thursday.

Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), who hosted the town hall with de Blasio, previously secured $1.25 million to repave and rehabilitate the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, a bike path that hadn’t seen upgrades in 20 years. The mayor announced an additional $4 million investment.

“He needs a lot more money, it turns out,” de Blasio said.

The city will also direct $4.3 million to fund upgrades to the Redwood Playground in Cunningham Park. Improvements would include new basketball courts and exercise equipment.

“It’s been more than 30 years since there’s been an upgrade to the Redwood Playground at Cunningham Park,” de Blasio said.

The officials did not immediately provide any timeline on the projects.

De Blasio provided updates to other projects in Grodenchik’s district—he vowed to repave 100 miles of roads between now and June around the area, and at least three new Select Bus Service routes are on the horizon in the district.

“We will need your help to plan the routes with community leaders to make sure we get it right,” he said.

De Blasio also promised that Martin Van Buren High School and the Business Technology Early College High School would have air conditioning in every class room before the end of next year.

