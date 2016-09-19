A Day-Trip or An Extended Weekend?

Share 1

BY MICHAEL SHENKLER

Publisher Emeritus

Just two hours from Queens is beautiful East Hampton, the home of the Hampton International Film Festival. In addition to putting on a spectacular fall foliage display this time of year, East Hampton is the epicenter of the most relaxing, beautiful and intellectually challenging film festival on Columbus Day weekend (Oct. 6-10). Tribeca Film Festival regulars will find a unique alternative celebrating Independent film and filmmakers, fresh voices, and differing global perspectives. HIFF will entertain and challenge. In addition to seeing some incredible documentaries and foreign films, we’ve seen major Academy Award winners at recent HIFFs, before they’ve hit the theaters, including “12 Years A Slave,” and “The Kings Speech.” “Views of Long Island,” focuses on local filmmakers, and the important social and political issues facing our small corner of the world. You’ll love the area, the food and the films

If you intend to make the Festival more than a day-trip, make your overnight reservations now. Nearby rooms can be tough to come by, and even though it’s past the busy summer season, they can be expensive. Our favorite B&B, The Inn at 434 Main, Amagansett, is already booked. We suggest you consider nearby Montauk which could offer some better off-season deals.

The complete film schedule is not yet available but should be online by Sept. 23 at hamptonsfilmfest.org. Check it out for the latest Festival news.