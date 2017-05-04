A Day To Make Grandma Happy Too

Share 0

This Mother’s Day, don’t forget grandma. Regardless of her age and state of health, your grandmother deserves special attention too and there are thousands of ways you can give her some. Just remember that it’s often the simplest treats that make her happy.

Whether or not you can organize a family get-together, take advantage of Mother’s Day to share quality time with your grandmother. Have a meal at your house or at a restaurant or picnic together at a park. Take a walk or an outing in the car, visit a museum or go to a concert. These are all activities that your grandmother will remember for years to come.

Is your grandmother housebound? Bring her a small cake or other dessert that she really likes and take a moment to enjoy it with her. Make her laugh and talk about things that are close to her heart. Ask for her advice and make sure she knows that you love and care for her.

A photo can be another way to please your grandmother. Give her a recent photo of yourself or the whole family or a souvenir photo that will remind her of a wonderful time. If it’s framed, offer to help her hang it on a wall. Other great gift ideas are a soft cashmere shawl to keep her warm, a personalized mug that she can use to enjoy her favorite drink or a nice cushion to support her back. Above all, don’t miss this opportunity to visit her on Mother’s Day—your presence will be her most beautiful gift.

