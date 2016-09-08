A Day Of Fun For St. Albans’ STEAM Kids

Share 0

BY RODNEY D. GANTT

With summer vacation at an end, local kids in Southeast Queens recently attended an early graduation of sorts during the Great Start Early Learning Program’s Family Fun Day.

The ceremony, held on Saturday at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in St. Albans, marked the end of Great Start’s first STEAM Initiative program, a seven-week summer program designed to educate young kids in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. As part of the program, which began July 5, a select group of children ages five to 10 toured 13 New York City sites including the Queens Botanical Gardens, the Bronx Zoo and the Statue of Liberty, amongothers. The children were also able to learn about subjects by conducting various STEAM experiments, supervised by Great Start’s founder Nadine Grigsby and four other volunteer teachers.

“Our main goal for this event was to celebrate our children and their teachers,” Grigsby told the Queens Tribune. “We also wanted to enrich the lives of all who attended.”

Family Fun Day featured a STEAM Exhibition where the children were able to recreate some of their experiments and explain what they learned to their parents and others.

“I would say the parents and families and our friends were very impressed,” said Grigsby. “The children were very eloquent in expressing what chemicals they were using. These 5- to 10-year-olds were able to identify an acid, a base, an alkaline and how putting the colors together formed an explosion and they did it very, very diligently.”

Members of the event’s planning committee were also impressed and unanimously agreed that it was the highlight of the day. It also spurred talk of having a bigger exhibition next year.

Guest speaker at the event Tammie Miller, chapter chair of the United Federation of Teachers, praised the children on all their accomplishments and had them recite the following declaration:

“I can be all that I can be. I will be the best that I can be. I will reach for nothing less than the stars. I am great. I am greatness.”

Miller also gave the children school supplies including notebooks. She also praised the volunteer teachers Sadia Mebin, Zebin Zinia and Paulette Jarrett–all students at York College (CUNY)–and Kenneth Neblett, a student at New York College of Technology, for their hard work and dedicating their time to the children. Grigsby did the same.

The day’s festivities included a clown, face painting, a magic show and fun games for kids and adults, as well as a raffle and the chance to win a Mercedes Benz.

Grigsby acknowledged and thanked many of those involved with making the event a success. This included members of the committee such as Connie Osavio, Allison Williams and Andrea Davilar, all local daycare providers in St. Albans. Grigsby thanked her husband, MTA Police Detective Quincy Grigsby, as well for donating all of the food and drinks and making sure there was transportation available for everyone, all things Grigsby said were essential to having a successful event. She also acknowledged Elements of Hair Design Beauty Salon in Brooklyn for raising money and providing the children with uniform shirts for the program.

Grigsby also thanked Rev. Marcia Parkinson for donating the church venue.

Although Grigsby and members of the committee were unable to get sponsorship for the event, representatives from local businesses and organizations including Family Dollar and the organization 4 Kids In Need attended and gave the children backpacks and other school supplies. Prior to the event Livonia Haywood, a representative from the Queens Public Library, gave each child a reading certificate to acknowledge the more than three dozen books they read during the program.

Having no sponsors and the fact that everything from the DJ to the food and drinks were all donations showed, according to Grigsby, how everyone was able to pool their resources, which made the event so dynamic.

“I just admire all these leaders in the community and how they are dedicated to the community and to children and advancing their education, that blew me away,” said Grigsby. “This event solidified Great Start Early Learning and Southeast Queens Day Care Association’s role as an extended family support system in the St. Albans community.”