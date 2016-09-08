Data Supports Airplane Noise Concerns

Share 1

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

There has been an increase in airplane departures over northeast Queens in recent years, even as the overall capacity and prevailing seasonal winds have stayed the same, according to a study released Aug. 30 by a community group called Queens Quiet Skies.

The study claims to confirm many residents’ concerns that airplane noise has become worse over northeast Queens and in Jackson Heights.

“When we talk to the FAA, they say this is because of wind and weather,” said Brian Will, vice president of Queens Quiet Skies, who presented the findings alongside state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) and other community leaders at a press conference on Aug. 30. “No. This is an operational change. Prevailing winds have not changed for the past 14 years.”

The departure data, which were obtained from the Port Authority through a Freedom of Information Request filed by Queens Quiet Skies, show a 47 percent increase in departures from LaGuardia over northeast Queens, and indicate there will be over 100,000 departures in 2016. Meanwhile, Jackson Heights has seen nearly a seven-fold increase in departures, Will said at the press conference. Most of that increased traffic happens on weekends, Will added.

In 2002, LaGuardia’s northeast Queens runway—runway 13—accounted for 37.5 percent of all departures. In 2014, it accounted for nearly half, the study claims.

“We all felt that we were getting more airplane noise over this community,” said Avella. “Now the records show it.”

Avella also explained that there is still significant work to be done to change things, especially making progress in beginning the New York Community Aviation Roundtable, which would bring the various factions—the airports, the community members, the agencies—together to discuss potential solutions. The roundtable has been held back by disputes between members.

“The one thing that comes out of this is we need to finish the Part 150 study, we need to have some sort of noise-abatement program, not only for northeast Queens but for the entire metropolitan area, and we need to get this roundtable up and running,” he said. “The faster we get the roundtable up, the faster we can start to address these issues.”

The Part 150 Study refers to an ongoing study being conducted by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to look deeper at the airplane noise issue.

Roberta Goldstein is an educator in an elementary school in Flushing. She says that she is concerned about the effects that airplane noise may be having on her students.

“These airplanes are flying right over so many schools in my neighborhood,” she said.

She also added that she has spent some days counting the planes and keeping her own personal data. She said that her early counts had planes at around every four and a half minutes.

“Now, sometimes, it’s every minute,” she said.

Reach out to James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com, or @farrellj329.