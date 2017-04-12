Cyclist And Truck Collide In Sunnyside

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A cyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a box truck at an intersection in Sunnyside, police said.

At approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, a 27-year-old man riding his bike along 43rd Street collided with a truck trying to turn right onto 39th Street.

The bicyclist was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was put in a neck brace and listed in serious condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this cyclist, and we wish for his speedy recovery,” said Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside). “As the facts emerge from this accident, we must closely investigate the causes of this crash. Two cyclists have been killed or seriously injured at this intersection in 10 days. This is not where we need to be when it comes to realizing Vision Zero, and I call on the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation and study on this intersection and make safety improvements if needed. We cannot tolerate a pedestrian, cyclist, or motorist being killed or seriously injured while traveling.”

Although this intersection has been a problem for years for cyclists, the city’s Vision Zero map has not been updated since 2014.

