Customers Say Goodbye To King Yum

To The Editor:

I have been going to King Yum for almost as long as they have been opened so I decided to go there last night (Friday Aug.26) and say my farewell. My husband and I arrived at 7 p.m. and had a hard time getting a table (King Yum is not a small restaurant it has two large dining rooms a very nice size bar area) by 7:30 they had a substantial waiting list.

The ironic part to this story is that after they announced to their loyal customers that they will close because the business has been slow and they can’t afford to stay open.

They obviously didn’t expect the turn out they had so they had a difficult time with the amount of waiters to serve everyone, but in King Yum style they managed. After dinner my husband and I stopped at the bar area for a “very sad” final goodbye. The bar was three deep with customers and difficult even to get into the room. People were in tears it was like a big family event. Most of the customers had never met each other before but they all felt connected I was totally amazed and devastated at the same time . So the question is “Where was all these people before?” Please support your local businesses.

Angela Binder,

Queens