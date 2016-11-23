Customers Assault Taco Bell Employees

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Woodhaven Taco Bell customers ruthlessly beat two employees of the franchise after they were asked not to sit on the front counter.

A little before 10 p.m. on Oct. 16, five customers in their 20s entered the franchise. After the request that they not sit on the front counter, the five jumped over it and pummeled the two employees and stabbed one of them twice.

Police were notified at 9:45 p.m. and rushed both employees to the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The 21-year-old male employee suffered bruising to his face and body. The 22-year-old employee was stabbed twice in his torso and suffered bruising from the beating. When brought to the hospital, he was in serious but stable condition.

The NYPD reported that the individuals fled eastbound on Atlantic Avenue in a black SUV taxi and were dropped off in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 132nd Street.

One of the perpetrators was arrested on Oct. 26, 10 days after the incident. He was identified as Erickson Cepeda, 25, of 87-55 124th St. in Richmond Hill. He was charged with second-degree assault and gang assault.

The other four individuals are still at large. The NYPD is describing the first individual as a Hispanic woman; 22 to 28 years old; last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers. The second individual is a black man; 22 to 28 years old; last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black hooded sweater, black pants and white sneakers. The third individual is a Hispanic man; 22 to 28 years old; last seen wearing a white baseball cap, a black sweater, a red shirt, black pants and black sneakers. The fourth individual is a Hispanic man; 22 to 28 years old; last seen wearing a black-and-white baseball cap, a black sweater, black pants and white sneakers.

The NYPD reported that this information was not released until a month after the incident because detectives could not obtain surveillance video until recently.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477); or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging on to the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM; or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES), and then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

