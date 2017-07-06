July 15, 2017
HEADLINES
Cuomo Calls MTA “State Of Emergency”

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr.

    A dangerous combination of several decades of fixing deferred maintainence in the existing public transportation we already have, bureaucracy, corruption, dysfunction, mismanagement, underinvestment and waste by our own elected officials, public transit agencies and unionized bosses, contractors and subcontractors have been resulted in which us taxpayers and straphangers to pay the increasing operating and capital costs.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright 2016 Queens Tribune - 150-50 14th Rd., Whitestone, NY 11357 - (718) 357-7400 - Site by Indigo Business Solutions