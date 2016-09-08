Crystal Window & Door Systems’ Plan for Expansion

Share 0

In an effort to attract national and international businesses, Crystal Window & Door Systems, the award-winning national manufacturer and parent company of the fledgling window manufacturing operation in Benton Township, has changed the name of its 226-acre site from “Benton Park” to “Crystal Pennsylvania Business Park.”

According to Ben Nyman, press person for Livingston Marketing, the name change stems from the company’s growing national brand (Crystal), and incorporating the name of the state (Pennsylvania) allows manufacturing companies to geographically locate the site.

Crystal Windows acquired the industrial property last year and has since been operating a growing fenestration manufacturing operation in the existing 36,000-square-foot building, which is expected to be renovated while it continues to expand its window manufacturing operations.

The renaming of the business park is the first stage of Crystal’s overall initiative to further develop the property, attract business and create more jobs. Crystal Pennsylvania Business Park’s current operation employs approximately 35 workers, but over the course of the next15 years, it is expecting its business to exceed 600 employees.

“Our development efforts will be done intelligently with the utmost sensitivity towards the environment, wetlands, existing infrastructure and surrounding homeowners and the community,” said Steven Chen, Crystal’s chief operating officer.

Helping to attract firms to the site is the leading national commercial/industrial realtor, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

“Crystal Window & Door customers benefit through shortened lead times; the company benefits with expanded yet integrated production capacity; the local labor force benefits with new employment opportunities; and a wide variety of northeastern Pennsylvania businesses benefit by supplying us with the services, materials, equipment and products we need to revamp and operate a facility of this scale,” said Chen.

Since launching its Pennsylvania facility, Crystal has generated new business for over 30 local northeastern Pennsylvania businesses, including construction, building materials, office supplies, trucking and other types of firms such as the Clarks Summit Radisson Hotel.

With quality workmanship, broad product line, energy efficiency, innovative product features, green manufacturing and extraordinary value being Crystal’s product and service benefits, it has been acknowledged by Window & Door Magazine, which ranked it as one of the top-100 window manufacturers in North America from 1999 through 2015. Crain’s New York Business ranked Crystal as one of the top-25 minority businesses in the NYC Metro Area from 1999 through 2014.

Crystal’s corporate headquarters and flagship production facilities are in New York City, and additional plants are in Chicago, Ill., Riverside, Ca., and Union, Mo., with its sales and distribution branch offices located in Chicago, Cleveland and St. Louis.

Although Crystal has facilities throughout the country, it has supported many business, community and charitable organizations in New York, such as New York Building Congress, Queens Chamber of Commerce, Queensborough Community College, Queens Library, Queens Museum Child Center of New York, Queens Theatre in the Park and Taiwanese American Arts Council.

