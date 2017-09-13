Crowley Wins Primary as Holden Remains Confident

Share 0

Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale) won big in the Democratic primary, but she still has an uphill battle facing challenger Bob Holden in November.

The Queens Democratic party showed up en masse at Crowley’s victory party at Woodhaven House in in Rego Park. Queens Democratic Leader U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley (D-Queens) said that his cousin won because she ran a campaign with integrity and voters knew that “she puts her constituents first.”

She thanked her supporters for listening to the truth and said, “It’s not over yet. We gotta make sure we win in November.

In Middle Village, Bob Holden sat in his campaign headquarters in his garage on Caldwell Avenue stating that he was proud of the grassroots campaign that he ran.

“We didn’t know to expect,” he said. He did believe that only the “most liberal” would come out to vote in the primary, “That’s not me. That’s not my base.”

In November, Holden will be running on the Conservative, Reform and Dump de Blasio party tickets. Of the last one, he assured, “It’s a party.”

“I’m the underdog,” he said. “My focus has always been the election. I believe I have a good shot.”

-Jon Cronin