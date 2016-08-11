August 27, 2016
Crowley Envisions Glendale Entrance To Forest Park

  1. Mike in Glendale

    Great idea!! I live in upper Glendale and have 2 small kids. In order to get to the park we have to cross Woodhaven “Blvd of Death” Blvd. Taking 2 small kids across with their bikes is scary to say the least. The only other playground in the area is 10 blocks away. This idea as well as the “Queensway” project on the old train tracks would be great for our neighborhood and especially for Glendale’s kids. Having a great, giant, beautiful park nearby is great- if only we could access it safely.

