Counting On Queens: Census

The 2010 Census provides Queens residents, businessmen and politicians with a wealth of useful information, including how many different ethnic groups live in Queens, the number of children and seniors living in the borough, median income and more.

For statistics about Queens, visit the Census website at www.census.gov and click American Fact Finder under the Data menu for the 2010 figures, which are the most recent available. You can even type in your home address to see detailed statistics about your neighborhood.

2010 Population………….. 2,230,722

2015 Estimated Population……….2,339,150