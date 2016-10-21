Councilmembers And Banks Bicker At Borough Board Meeting

Share 1

BY CHRISTINA CARDONA

The rate of homelessness in Queens is high, and so was the tension in the room at Borough Hall where local officials questioned Steven Banks, commissioner of the NYC Human Resources Administration about hotel shelters.

“The issue of homelessness has become one of the most discussed issues. In the city of New York the number of homeless individuals has reached a record high,” Melinda Katz, Borough President, said. “Approximately 60,000 men, women and children are sleeping in temporary accommodations.”

Nearly 8,500 of those are in Queens. Banks started by handing out a chart to show the 115 percent increase of homelessness between 1994 and the present time.

Banks said the background of the 115 percent increase is due to the reality of the housing market. 500,000 New Yorkers who are renters face potential eviction. Three out of 10 New Yorkers who are renters are paying more than 50 percent of their income in rent

Banks said this is why they see New Yorkers seeking shelter on any given night.

“We have a legal obligation, based upon the New York State Constitution, and a moral obligation to meet that need on any given night for families with children, families without children, or single women or single men who come to us for help,” Banks said.

Banks said they are moving toward a borough-based system of dealing with a citywide problem. This means that they have people in their shelter system that come from every borough.

“That means a need for more shelters, we have virtually no vacancy rate on most nights. That means we need to have the flexibility to not place someone who comes in at 11, 12 o’clock at night at whatever we have available, but you have some place to place them that is proximate to their borough community,” Banks said.

The department has been able to open nine new shelters during the last number of months across the city.

Banks also mentioned DHS is trying to convince landlords to convert the “cluster apartments” back to permanent housing, and to give leases to the people occupying those apartments. He also implemented a system of repairs. He hopes to accomplish this by 2018.

The “clusters,” which are apartments for 16 years that the city rented and turned into shelter units instead of being rented and used for permanent housing.

In the meantime, Banks said they need to be able to place families in need somewhere for the night, and that is where the increased use of commercial hotels comes into play.

“We have clearly said we are going to phase out the use of commercial hotels, but you cannot both get out of the clusters and phase out the use of commercial hotels at the same time,” Banks said.

Councilmembers Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale), had their chance to ask their questions after Banks finished his presentation.

Crowley questioned Banks’ honesty and shot down his remarks in defense of her district.

She mentioned the murder of a family in a hotel shelter in Staten Island, and how, as a result, Banks and the Mayor both said they were going to reduce the number of families in hotels. Crowley then said the amount has since more than doubled.

“The numbers I get, over 6,000 people are staying at hotel shelters tonight, versus only 2,600 in February, that’s a 3,400 difference. But only 1,500 more people are homeless today than in February. So you increased the number of people living in hotel shelters by over 100 percent since February,” Crowley said.

Banks responded to these allegations by claiming they are wrong and said that Crowley’s math is incorrect.

“The basic question is, you’re moving people from clusters into hotels?” Crowley said, interrupting Banks.

Banks quickly said no.

“I’ve said this to you a number of times, we are not moving people from clusters into hotels,” he said.

Banks added that the department is trying to convert the clusters in place into permanent housing.

He said that some of the units are so damaged that they are dangerous to live in, about 250 plus units have been eliminated, and they are trying to negotiate with landlords to try to convert them.

“We’re not taking those families out of those units and putting them into hotels. But we’re not going out in the market and renting more apartments and turning them into shelters, that’s what went on for 16 years instead of renting a hotel room,” Banks said.

Banks then said in the meantime they need places for people to go.

“My community in Maspeth has been very hostile toward DHS,” said Crowley, “they feel that they’ve been lied to.

Banks responded back by saying that Crowley uses the word “lie” a lot.

“One of the reasons they keep using the word ‘lie’ is because you keep making the point that we are taking people out of clusters and putting them in hotels,” Banks said. “For everybody here, this is not the policy of the department of homeless services of the city of New York, we are not taking people from clusters and putting them into hotel rooms. We’re not renting more apartments to use as shelter, that’s the policy change.”

Crowley continued and said that her community thought Banks was lying because he started a conversation with the community with information that wasn’t accurate about DHS’ true intentions for the Maspeth shelter.

“Councilmember, when I met with you in private in June and explained to you what our plan would be, I never said any of the things you said,” Banks shot back.

Katz then interrupted, and stated that it was not a debate.

Banks ended by inviting councilmembers to call or meet with him for further discussion about the state of homelessness in Queens.

“Clearly there’s much more to do, otherwise we wouldn’t have asked you to come to this meeting. We are clearly very focused on how much more that needs to be done, the things that we’ve done are only the beginning of the kinds of things that the reforms we announced in April are intended to address,” Banks said.