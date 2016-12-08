Councilman May Get His Own Documentary Series

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

A reality-show star may not just be in the White House; if Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Howard Beach) decides to run for mayor and wins, one may also be in Gracie Mansion.

Recently, Manhattan-based Left/Right production company approached Ulrich with an offer to create a five-minute “sizzle reel” to shop around to television networks.

The show will be a fly on the wall in the documentary-style series that captures Ulrich’s daily decisions at home and in the office.

The winding theme throughout the show will be the councilman’s trials and tribulations in deciding whether or not he should run for mayor. The true creative aspect has not yet been determined.

The production company producing the Left/Right show also produced the documentary series “The Circus,” which covered the 2016 Presidential Election, VH1’s “Mob Wives” and the televised version of NPR’s “This American Life.”

After receiving the offer, Ulrich’s office fired off a letter to the city’s Conflict of Interest board, asking if it was in conflict with his responsibilities as councilman and if not, how he should proceed.

The board responded, “You advise the board that Left/Right produces documentaries; that Left/Right proposes to produce the project as a documentary series that would focus on your daily work on the City Council and your navigation of New York City politics, including your work with constituents, other council members, judges and lobbyists; that initially, Left/Right proposes to film you over a couple of weeks to produce a five-minute “sizzle reel” that it would shop to television networks; and that, if a network purchases the project, Left/Right will negotiate a contract with you to produce the project and will likely propose to compensate you for your role.”

The board stated that Ulrich could take on the project as long as he is not compensated for it and that he doesn’t reveal any confidential city information.

The idea came from freelance producer Johnny Russo, of Left/Right. Russo and Ulrich’s chief of staff, Kevin Tschirhart, are old friends. In September, Russo reached out to gauge interest in the project.

Regarding scenes filmed at home, Tschirhart said, “Obviously he discussed it with his family before agreeing with it.”

Robin Levine, director of communications for the New York City Council, commented, “Representing New Yorkers in the city council is a tremendous responsibility which is why the Speaker banned outside income and made serving in elected office a full-time job. We expect all of our members to present themselves in the appropriate and professional manner befitting public office.”

