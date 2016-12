Share 0

Coming off a rough time for Queens Library, Dennis Walcott has brought a calming, knowledgeable presence to the head of this vital institution in Queens. President Walcott has decades of experience and his years of expertise have shined through in his leadership since he took up the mantle. I’d like to congratulate him on being named the Queens Tribune’s Person of the Year and I look forward to working with him to continue bringing the library’s services to the next level in the New Year.