Councilman Daniel Dromm

Share 0

I congratulate Queens Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott on his selection as the Queens Tribune’s Person of the Year.

Mr. Walcott has a long history of advocating for New Yorkers. I have known him for years and am very impressed by how responsive he has been to the community. As Chancellor, Mr. Walcott fought alongside Community Education Council 30 and other parents to keep Gifted and Talented seats in PS 166 and PS 126. Under his watch, the NYC Department of Education implemented a comprehensive sex education curriculum in our schools—taking a giant step forward for public education in New York City.

Mr. Walcott’s advocacy has directly benefited families in Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, the communities I represent.

Now we are very fortunate to have Mr. Walcott at the helm of the Queens Library. Under his watch, Elmhurst will enjoy a brand new state-of-the art library branch, which will boast the largest circulation in America.

Through his leadership at the New York Urban League, the NYC Department of Education, and the Queens Library, Mr. Walcott has demonstrated his commitment to our city. I look forward to working alongside him as he continues to do great things for the residents of Queens.