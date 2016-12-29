Councilman I. Daneek Miller

Share 0

Dennis Walcott’s leadership helping our young scholars receive the education they deserve has supported countless children in Queens and across the City. As Chancellor, he ensured all schools had the same resources and implemented policies that gave all students an opportunity to learn the skills they need for their future. As soon as he became CEO of the Queens Library, he took his knowledge and experience as an educator and extended it to all the library branches. Having the opportunity to tour the ones in my district, I saw firsthand how thoughtful he was in looking at the needs of each building and figuring out ways that supported the communities they serve. I am proud to call him a neighbor and a friend, and he is well deserving of being named the Queens Tribune’s Person of the Year.