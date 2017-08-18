Corona Baptist Church Robbed

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A Baptist church in Corona was robbed of its musical instruments Tuesday morning, police said.

The Cannan Baptist Church, located at 108th Street and 36th Avenue, was broken into by a man believed to be in his 30s, who forced open a lock securing the side door, police said.

According to surveillance footage inside the church, the thief, who lit a cigarette, was fishing around the church until he came across an electric guitar, an acoustic guitar and a bass behind a church seat. According to reports, the instruments are worth more than $2,300.

The suspect is described as a black man with a balding haircut and mustache. The footage shows him wearing jeans with a yellow rain jacket and carrying black garbage bags filled with the music instruments.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com