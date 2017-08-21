Cops Search For Glendale Cemetery Vandals

Share 0

By Jon Cronin, Editor

The NYPD released a video today showing three teenagers breaking into Glendale’s Cypress Hills Cemetery whom they believe to be vandals who damaged more than 40 headstones and broke into a mausoleum.

Video surveillance given to the police by the cemetery showed the trio taking selfies, recording their antics on their phones and attempting to get into a mausoleum by standing on a garbage can.

The three teens were in the cemetery at approximately 12:14 a.m. on Aug. 14 at the cemetery , located at 833 Jamaica Avenue, when they damaged and spray painted hateful messages on 40 head stones and broke approximately 15 vaults.

The NYPD reported that they spray painted “Big Mac, Collossus, Damo, Thamo, Dirt Bag, Mayo, F Jacki Chan, Dirtiiface, the N-word, S NYPD, God LOL, hoagie, I hate sand-n-word, Dedey, Blue Dedeye, and Ching Chong.”

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The police believe the three teens to be male, between the ages of 16 to 19 years of age, and possibly white or Hispanic with light complexions.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley (D-Glendale) released a statement condemning the act by the teens, “Queens is strengthened every day by its diversity. There is absolutely zero tolerance for acts of hate and the vandalism that occurred in our historic Cypress Hills cemetery. As a community, we are proud of our values and must stand together against this horrendous act and work with law enforcement to hold those responsible accountable.”

