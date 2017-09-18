Controversial LIC Gentlemen’s Club Permanently Closes

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Long Island City’s Aces Gentlemen Club, which has been the source of controversy and complaints by local residents, officially closed its doors this weekend.

Earlier this year, the State Liquor Authority terminated Aces’ liquor license after the establishment received a number of fines dating back to 2012.

Following the termination, Aces took the issue to court, requesting that a judge order a stay. However, as the judge deliberated, the establishment turned to Community Board 2 to issue the venue a new liquor license under a different name.

Board members have been wary of Aces following a shooting that took place outside of the night club on May 14, 2016. According to police reports, a woman poured a drink over another guest’s head, which quickly escalated and continued outside. During a scuffle, someone fired a gun into a crowd and a bullet struck a patron in the foot.

After its license had been revoked, Aces closed temporarily while the bar’s owners worked to obtain a new license. However, the establishment recently took to Instagram to announce that the club would close.

“The Aces family would like to thank everyone, staff, patrons and management, for one hell of a run,” the post reads. “There will never be another Aces New York.”

Although the club has a 2.9 rating on Google, it has a huge fan base—with more than 150,000 followers on Instagram.

For years, Aces has been known for its special events, which have often hosted been by celebrities. The club also frequently drew guest appearances from mainstream artists visiting New York City.

State Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) said that he was pleased to see Aces, which he has called a bad neighbor, shut its doors.

“It is a success for our neighborhood to get this source of community unrest shut down, but we must remain vigilant,” he said. “I will continue making sure our streets are safe and our neighbors live in a community with a robust quality of life.”

The Queens Tribune could not reach Aces Gentlemen’s Club for comment by press time.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144, ahernandez@queenstribune.com or @reporter_ariel.