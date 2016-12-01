Controversial BQX Streetcar Under Way

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

As the number of people, businesses, residences, hotels and activities continues to grow in Queens, one thing is staggering behind—public transportation. Local elected officials, community boards and residents have been calling for a better and more effective transportation system, such as Council member Elizabeth Crowley’s Light Rail or Assemblyman Phil Goldfeder’s hope for the reactivation of the Rockaway Rail Line. All proposals have one thing in common: controversy. Like the Rockaway Rail Line and the Light Rail, Friends of the Brooklyn/Queens Connector, who are pushing for the BQX, New York City’s plan for a new state-of-the-art streetcar system that will link neighborhoods along a 16-mile route from Astoria to Sunset Park, are also experiencing controversy.

The streetcar, which is projected to start construction in 2019, was funded with $2.5 billion by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Currently, Friends of the BQX are still meeting with community boards in addition to following all the protocols necessary before they undergo the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP). However, although no construction is being done, this doesn’t mean the BQX isn’t going to be constructed.

“Community engagement is critical to the success of the BQX, so we’re thrilled to see the city’s transparency about the process of selecting a route and the factors that will go into making final decisions,” said Ya-Ting Liu, executive director of the Friends of the BQX. “The focus on dedicated lanes, integration with the MTA system and providing access to underserved communities shows the city is taking lessons from the best streetcar systems around the world and that the planning process is headed in the right direction. We applaud the city for seizing this opportunity to reimagine our transit system and our streets for the 21st century.”

This past September, the Global Strategy Group (GSG) conducted a telephone survey among 701 residents living along the proposed BQX corridor, which stated that 74 percent were in favor of the proposal.

Jayson Levitz, a resident of Hollis Hills, told the Queens Tribune that the GSG did not ask the correct questions. Levitz’s greatest concern is the increase in property taxes that homeowners and business owners along that corridor will face once the BQX is constructed.

“We’ll be paying through the nose,” said Levitz. “The people that can afford it will move in but the ones that won’t be able to afford that tax increase will be at a disadvantage and will be forced to move out.”

In early November, “DNAInfo” wrote an article on the BQX from the perspective of those living in Downtown Brooklyn. According to the article, Brooklyn residents said they don’t need a streetcar and don’t want to trade off their sidewalk width and bike and parking lanes for the BQX. In addition, they oppose the overall cost and the increase in taxes, which they feel would lead to what every community fears—gentrification.

Although some residents may feel that they don’t need the BQX, New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony, who was born and raised in Red Hook, not only voiced his support for the streetcar earlier this week, but is also formally joining the Friends of the BQX’s board of directors.

“It’s incredibly important that New Yorkers in isolated communities like Red Hook are not cut off from access to jobs, education and the ability to take advantage of all this great city has to offer,” said Anthony.

