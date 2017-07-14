Constantinides Allocates Funding For Astoria Cleaning Services

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), who has led neighborhood cleanliness efforts in his western Queens district for several years, announced this week more than $250,000 would be allocated towards cleaning services throughout Astoria.

The funding—which would provide cleaning, weeding and graffiti-removal services—is set to be distributed among three local and city groups.

The Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE) will receive more than $210,000 total to sweep sidewalks and maintain corner litter baskets around Astoria. While these services have been provided in the past, Constantinides expanded the services to include Broadway for the first time, in addition to the sidewalks along 30th Avenue, Newtown Road, 23rd Avenue, Ditmars Boulevard, 31st Street, Steinway Street, 21st Street and Shore Boulevard.

“After hearing many concerns from residents about litter on sidewalks along Broadway, I am proud to have made an investment to expand our cleaning services to include this route,” said Constantinides.

The city’s Department of Sanitation will receive more than $15,000 to install six new litter baskets on Broadway and conduct second Saturday pick-ups on Steinway Street.

The Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC) will receive more than $20,000 for on-demand graffiti removal services throughout Astoria, while the Central Astoria Local Development Coalition (CALDC) will receive $37,500 for the existing graffiti cleanup campaign that the group operates.

“Clean, litter-free and graffiti-free streets help encourage residents and visitors to spend more time outdoors and enjoy our commercial thoroughfares,” Constantinides said. “Thank you to all these community organizations for their partnership on this effort.”

