Comptroller DiNapoli Visits Queens

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli took a tour through eastern Queens this week, visiting small businesses and cultural institutions in the area.

Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) led the tour, which started at the Queens County Farm Museum and included small businesses in the shopping area at Springfield Boulevard and the Horace Harding Expressway.

Those businesses included MJ 88 Pharmacy, Sweet Treats Pastry Shoppe and the Korean barbecue restaurant Chilsung Garden.

“Queens is truly an economic and cultural powerhouse and a great place to live and work,” DiNapoli said. “As the city’s most diverse borough, Queens has something for everybody. From the working Queens Farm Museum—a city gem that everyone should visit—to the vibrant small businesses of eastern Queens, it’s clear the local economy is thriving.”

–James Farrell