Comptroller Candidate Michel Faulkner Calls Big Gov’t “Poverty Pimps”

By Jon Cronin, Editor
New York City comptroller candidate and former New York Jets defensive lineman, Rev. Michel Faulkner stopped by the Queens Tribune office on Monday to discuss why the city needs small government and how the Republican Party should change from the bottom up.
Faulkner wants the GOP to remember its roots in the foundation of individual freedom and criticized big government in the city for taking away that freedom and becoming “poverty pimps” in regard to its operation of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) complexes.
The reverend called the current comptroller “toothless” as an official who is supposed to be a watchdog of the mayor’s spending and said he respected former Comptroller Alan Hevesi for going to head to head with former Mayor Rudolph Guiliani.
The candidate had more to say about his personal philosophy and empathy with the working class as well as the state of national and local politics. Read more this Thursday in the Queens Tribune.