Community To Kick Off Inaugural Tour De Flushing

BY JAMES FARRELL

A new bike ride is coming to Flushing and it’s hoping to become an annual tradition.

The inaugural Tour de Flushing kicks off this weekend on July 22 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s Unisphere at 9 a.m. Organized by the Transportation Alternatives Eastern Queens Committee, Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce and Eastern Queens Greenway, the tour will take riders on a 20-mile ride through various locations in Queens before finishing at the historic Quaker Meeting House in downtown Flushing.

The route snakes east through Fresh Meadows, alongside Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Kissena Park and Cunningham Park, before going north through Alley Pond Park and along Joe Michaels Mile to Fort Totten. It then cuts southwest across Whitestone before finishing in downtown Flushing.

The ride is free and interested cyclists can register at tourdeflushing.eventbrite.com. The organizers note that the ride includes some uphill cycling and may not be suitable for small children. Cyclists are encouraged to bring a helmet, spare tire and water bottle.