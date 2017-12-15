Commissioner, NYPD Celebrate Holidays With St. Mary’s Kids

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

It was a blue Christmas for the kids at St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital this year—and they couldn’t have been happier.

A slew of uniformed NYPD officers packed the lobby of the Bayside children’s hospital on Thursday, handing out presents, singing songs and snapping photos with dozens of St. Mary’s children. There were officers dressed as Batman and McGruff the Crime Dog and an appearance by Mr. Met. There was even a visit from the big man himself—NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, who came in shortly after an NYPD-approved Santa, sporting a blue suit, wooed the wall-to-wall crowd.

Ariel Rampersad, 18, was smiling as she talked about playing with the NYPD’s police dogs. Officers guided a pair of energetic German Shepherds from kid to kid throughout the day.

“My favorite animal is a dog,” she said, as Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas” blared over speakers. “It’s amazing that people take their time to spend time with people.”

It was packed inside the lobby, with nurses and their kids—many sporting NYPD hats—filed in slow lines to take pictures from different costumed characters or pick up gifts from tables. One officer led the room in Christmas carols. The NYPD orchestrated a helicopter flyover just before Santa’s visit.

The event was hosted by the Brooklyn North Warrant Squad and Narcotics Borough Brooklyn North.

According to Detective Terry Brienza, who worked with other NYPD officers to start the annual holiday celebration five years ago, the event has grown in recent years, and this was the first time that O’Neill made a personal appearance. He said that he hoped the commissioner’s appearance would raise awareness of the event, so that other officers might be interested in getting involved.

“Every year when I leave, I can’t wait to do it again,” he said. “I just like watching the kids smile when we give them a present, or take their picture with a character. They face challenges every single day. If we can come down here and bring a smile to their face and help them forget about whatever their issue is, even if it’s for two minutes, it’s a victory for me.”

To Dr. Edwin Simpser, the president and CEO at St. Mary’s, these events mean a lot to St. Mary’s kids.

“We’re very big believers in the healing environment, that making you feel good helps you heal,” he said. “So, having an event like this that boosts your spirit and makes you happy can only help with the healing process.”

Simpser said he felt that the officers who came that day had a genuine appreciation for St. Mary’s mission.

“When you talk to the police officers and you thank them for coming, they thank us in return,” he said.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.