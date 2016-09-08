When it comes to lung cancer, early detection matters

Share 0

Long Island Jewish Forest Hills cares about preventing disease in our community. When it comes to lung cancer, prevention is key because of all cancers, lung cancer is the most deadly. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, lung cancer kills more Americans each year than colon, breast, and prostate cancers – combined. If you smoke, the best possible thing you can do for your health is to quit smoking.

Your next step is getting screened, whether you have quit yesterday, 15 years ago, or still smoke today.

Screening at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills is easy. All it takes is a phone call to our screening program. Our call center personnel will ask you a few questions to see if you need to be screened. Then, they will help you make an appointment for the screening exam.

The scan itself is a low-dose CAT (Computed Axial Tomography) scan and takes less than five minutes to complete. This advanced medical imaging technology looks inside the lungs for signs of disease. You and your physicians will receive results of the scan and a plan for follow-up in less than 48 hours.

Our care doesn’t stop there. We help you arrange any appointments you may need and our dedicated clinical team is available to answer any questions you or your physician may have. We also provide counseling and referrals to help you quit smoking.

In the case of lung cancer, saving your life depends on the earliest detection. Unfortunately, early detection is still rare, with only 15% of lung cancer cases detected in the earliest stages, when it is most treatable and curable. With the help of the lung cancer screening program at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, that percentage can change. We are with you every step of the way. Thinking about lung cancer can be frightening, but solid evidence shows that even in the case of a positive screening scan, only about 2% turn out to be cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute. The screening can provide a foundation to quit smoking and lead a more healthy life.

The Lung Cancer Screening Program is open to current or former smokers aged 55-77, and are covered by most insurance, including Medicaid. For more information on our program, contact our Lung Cancer Screening Center at 877-355-LUNG (5864).

A two minute scan can help save a life. Get peace of mind. Call today.