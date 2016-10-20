College Point Residents ‘Outraged’ With DEP

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Nearly 100 College Point residents gathered in MacNeil Park on Saturday to protest the Department of Environmental Protection’s plan to build a stormwater outfall pipe in what environmentalists have said is a sensitive area.

The area in question contains wetlands that a local environmental organization called the Coastal Preservation Network (CPN), which called for the protests, has been working on restoring for nearly a decade. Over the years, CPN has orchestrated volunteer clean-ups of the waterfront area, planted sea grasses and installed oyster reefs to help the area thrive.

The pipe is part of a $132 million infrastructure project, funded by DEP and being constructed by the Department of Design and Construction. The stated goal of the project is to reduce sewer drainage into Flushing Bay and the Upper East River. Currently, three combined sewer outfalls overflow into Flushing Bay during heavy storms, flooding the area with untreated sewage mixed with rainwater.

The new outfall will be in a different section of the park, and will contain only stormwater—no sewage.

“DEP is investing more than $130 million to permanently end the annual discharge of nearly 50 million gallons of pollution into the waters surrounding College Point,” said DEP in a statement. “Contrary to the claims, it is quite clear that this work will significantly improve water quality and the health of nearby wetlands and oysters.”

Kathryn Cervino of the Coastal Preservation Network, the organization that organized the “Day of Outrage,” said that the efforts are an improvement for the overall health of Flushing Bay and the Upper East River. However, Cervino argued, by moving the location of the outfall, it could now overflow into the wetlands. And while the new overflow is ostensibly just stormwater, Cervino explained that during heavy storms, stormwater often picks up contaminants from the streets, like asphalt debris, road salt, deicing chemicals and oil from vehicles.

“It still has a lot of drawbacks for the wetlands,” she said. “We just want there to be some safeguards so that all our work hasn’t been in vain.”

The protestors also expressed concerns that a long-awaited construction project to repair the seawall along a path in MacNeil Park had yet to begin, despite the fact that the bids to carry through with the process were unsealed 10 months ago.

“There’s a ton of frustration in the community,” Cervino said. “This is the place that people go to actually have some private time.”

State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) spoke at the event, and in an interview with the Queens Tribune, he expressed his concerns over the project. He also said that he saw a copy of the letter that the City sent to the state government, seeking approval on the proposal.

“One of the excuses, and I say ‘excuses’ deliberately, that the City said they could do this was because the city cleans the streets in College Point, and therefore there’s less contaminants on the street,” he said. “You ask anybody in College Point that and they’ll laugh because there’s no such thing as alternate side of the street parking in College Point. So the City never sweeps the streets.”

He also added that College Point is a mixed-use community, with many commercial buildings that may add different kinds of contaminants to the stormwater.

Concilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) had a representative at the protests who issued a statement.

“Our office has and will continue to work closely with the DEP’s Commissioner and the Coastal Preservation Network to ensure that this project has the least possible impact on the wetlands and our community,” the statement read. He added that DEP should explore alternative solutions, such as rerouting the pipes to a newly built outfall system on the other side of the park or installing extra filtration systems – both of which were also suggested by Avella and Cervino.

Meanwhile, Avella said that he heard that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation would be issuing a comment period on the City’s proposal, allowing community members to voice their opinions. While the proposal has been approved by the City, it is not yet approved by the State, Avella said.

A petition demanding action on the outfall pipe has reached nearly 300 signatures, while another demanding action on the stalled renovations has reached nearly 600, said Cervino. They will be presented to members of DEP, DEC and NYC Parks at the College Point Civic Association Meeting Wednesday night, 7 p.m. at the Poppenhusen Institute.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com, or @farrellj329.