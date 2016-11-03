Co-Existing With Queens Wildlife

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

On Oct. 21, the NYC Parks Department, in conjunction with Mayor Bill de Blasio and several other city agencies, launched a new campaign called WildlifeNYC. The campaign is a citywide effort to teach New Yorkers how to peacefully co-exist with New York City’s wildlife as it continues to change. The campaign includes billboards, posters, new online resources to report wildlife sightings and a comprehensive initiative to contain Staten Island’s growing deer population.

To better understand the campaign, the Queens Tribune spoke with Richard Simon, the director of the Parks Department’s new Wildlife Unit, to discuss what makes Queens’ wildlife unique and how it and Queens residents can peacefully co-exist.

Simon first described the importance of WildlifeNYC and co-existence, explaining that the animals that are exploring Queens and other boroughs are here to stay—they adapt to the environment and become a part of it.

“It needs to go back to ‘nature’; we hear that all the time,” Simon said. “There is no ‘nature’ to take these animals back to.”

“I would like New Yorkers to try to keep an open mind about living with wildlife,” he added.

But what does that wildlife comprise?

Queens is a thriving environment for birds, said Simon, including some species that were once thought rare for New York City. In the Alley Pond area of eastern Queens, wildlife enthusiasts may be lucky enough to encounter great horned owls. Kissena Park has become a home for ring-necked pheasants, and Ridgewood is home to songbirds. Willow Lake in Flushing Meadows Corona Park has been the center of increased bald-eagle sightings in Queens.

In Rockaway Beach, Simon said, there are a number of increasingly rare bird species being conserved in the endangered species nesting area, including the endangered piping plover. The nesting area often draws ire from local residents when parts of the beach are closed because of it.

“We do our best to ensure that we’re not taking up more space than we need to,” said Simon.

In some lakes around Queens, turtles are thriving. This is particularly true in Kissena Park, where red-eared slider turtles are taking over. This particular species is commonly bought as a pet, but families often release that pet into a nearby pond when they can no longer care for the animal. This can have unintended consequences on local ecosystems, and provides an example of how human interaction can alter New York City’s wildlife. The red-eared slider turtles in Kissena Park are now thriving more than other more natural species.

“It’s a classic example of a nonnative species outcompeting a native species,” Simon said.

In addition to common land mammals—squirrels and raccoons—Queens is also experiencing increased sightings of coyotes in western Queens, red foxes in eastern Queens and the occasional deer. It’s these bigger mammals that often make residents uneasy.

The Queens Tribune reported in September about a family of coyotes in the Rikers Island area of Astoria—the first ever documented instance of coyote breeding on Long Island.

Simon said that animals like these are scared of humans. To prevent negative interactions, homeowners can avoid feeding their furry neighbors—intentionally or unintentionally. Food can make animals become accustomed to humans, removing the natural fear that keeps interactions at a minimum.

“Anything that we can do to try to keep these animals wild, we’re gonna try to do,” he said.

This means controlling garbage and food left outside, especially food left for feral cats. Owners often don’t realize that the food can become part of the diets of local wildlife.

“You’re not just feeding cats,” said Simon.

However, Simon made sure to clarify that the number of coyote attacks nationwide is astronomically low, and guessed that a coyote bites about three people each year.

“If we take everything from a ‘what if’ point of view, that’s no way to live our lives,” he said.

Mark Weckel, co-founder of the Gotham Coyote Project, a partner of WildlifeNYC, even went as far as to say that deer can be more dangerous because of their penchant to cause car accidents. But now that coyotes have become a bit more prevalent in Queens’ ecosystem—with the recent historic finding in Astoria—the mystification over coyotes might overshadow that.

“We acknowledge that they’re unfamiliar, so part of what our program does is make the unfamiliar familiar,” Weckel said.

As for the coyotes in Astoria, Frank Vincenti, a canine enthusiast and founder of the Wild Dogs Foundation, has been tracking them since their discovery. He originally thought that only five of eight pups had survived, but he recently spotted the other three alive and well.

