Miller Allocates Funds for SEQ Senior Homes

BY TRONE DOWD

Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) is continuing his efforts to assist the community through capital and discretionary funding, this time lending a helping hand to the district’s seniors.

Miller’s office announced that the councilman will allocate $195,000 toward legal, health and financial senior services as well as senior centers in his portion of Southeast Queens.

“Since being elected to the City Council, my office has worked to ensure our senior citizens have the resources they need to enjoy the quality of life they deserve” Miller said. “By working with our senior centers and faith based institutions throughout the district, we funded programs and capital projects to expand the services which will ensure our older residents are well taken care of.”

According to his office, the 11 non-profit organizations set to receive a portion of the funding will use it to support elderly residents filing for tax credits as well as bring exercise activities and field trips to cultural institutions. The money will also be used to purchase computers as well as art and kitchen supplies for organizations serving Queens seniors.

Senior-based institutions in Southeast Queens said that they already are finding great use for the funding. Many of them, including the Services Now For Adult Persons (SNAP), thanked the councilman for his work.

“Funding through Councilman Miller is used to support our transportation programs that bring older adults to medical appointments, to and from our senior centers and for shopping and other errands” SNAP president Paola Miceli said. “The funding of these essential programs and services enhances the lives of many older adults in eastern and Southeast Queens.”

Jamaica Service Programs for Older Adults executive director Beverly Collier said that she was “grateful” for the financial boost from the City Council.

“The funds enhanced our current programming and the activities we offer to our center members, specifically our trips,” Collier said. “In addition the funding assisted us to replace old kitchen equipment at the centers that was outdated. Discretionary funds assist us to do more that our budgets provide.”

Miller’s funding comes just two weeks after the councilman allocated $5 million towards educational institutions and playgrounds in District 27.

Senior Programming Funded or Sponsored by Councilman I. Daneek Miller in Fiscal Year 2018:

Queens Interagency Council on the Aging – $50,000

Alpha Phi Alpha Senior Center of Cambria Heights – $25,000

Allen Community Senior Center – $10,000

Community Bridge Home – $5,000

Calvary Baptist Church of Jamaica – $12,000

India Home Inc. – $10,000

Jamaica Service Program for Older Adults (JSPOA) – $55,000 ($25,000 from Queens Delegation)

Services Now for Adult Persons (SNAP) – $10,000

New York City Housing Authority – Conlon Lihfe Towers Senior Advocacy Group – $5,000

South Asian Co­uncil for Social Services – $5,000

Robert Couche Senior Center – $8,000