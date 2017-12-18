City Council To Vote On Constantinides’ Power Plant Bill

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A bill by Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) that would require power plant operators to end the use of dirty fuel oils is scheduled to go before the City Council on Tuesday.

Constantinides said that #4 and #6 fuel oil, which are used at western Queens power plants, are two of the dirtiest fuel oils and have been linked to such air pollutants as nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide, methane and particulate matter. The councilman’s bill would present two options—if plant operators adhere to the currently mandated 2020 deadline of eliminating #6 fuel oil, they must stop using #4 fuel oil by 2025, which is five years earlier than the currently mandated 2030 deadline. Under the second option, plant operators can choose to keep using #6 fuel oil until 2022, but must also stop using #4 fuel oil by that time and immediately transition to ultra-low sulfur #2 oil or another type of fuel.

“For decades, power plants have been notorious for emitting dangerous pollutants that risk our environment and public health,” said Constantinides. “This pollution has contributed to increased respiratory illness, higher asthma rates, emergency room visits, and other public health issues. Ending use of dirty fuel oils will reduce these emissions and bring benefits to our public health.”

According to Constantinides, who leads the council’s Environmental Protection Committee, the policy would result in emissions reduction of up to 125,000 tons of carbon dioxide, 3,600 tons of sulfur dioxide, 1,000 tons of particulate matter and 3,500 tons of nitrogen oxides.

More than 50 percent of the city’s power is generated in plants located in Western Queens, and local leaders have long argued that the plant’s locations have affected public housing and low-income communities, resulting in poor air quality and higher rates of asthma and hospitalization.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144, ahernandez@queenstribune.com or @reporter_ariel.