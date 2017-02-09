City Unveils Sunnyside Yard Feasibility Study

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

The city’s Economic Development Corporation released its $2.5 million Sunnyside Yard feasibility study on Monday that evaluates the viability of decking over active rail and facilities currently at the site to make way for housing units, retail space, parks and schools.

The 206-page study found that the project— which would be constructed in phases— is estimated to cost between $16 billion and $19 billion and expected to take up 85 percent of the approximately 180 acres at the site.

The study detailed three possible development scenarios that would include between 14,000 and 24,000 housing units, as many as 5,300 parking spots, anywhere from 500,000 to 900,000 square feet of retail space, up to 19 new schools and community facilities.

The plans also includes an additional 31 to 52 acres to be utilized as open space and, possibly, the creation of a new Long Island Rail Road station. The number of affordable housing units would range from 4,200 to 7,200.

Although Amtrak operates 142 of the site’s acres and the Metropolitan Transit Authority owns 31 acres, the city owns the air rights above the acreage.

Queens elected officials—who argue that the borough, which is home to approximately 2.3 million people and growing, is overpopulated and has lagging infrastructure— said they do not support the current proposals for the project.

“Any future development must ensure adequate infrastructure to handle our growing population, including additional schools, parks and open spaces, and vastly improved mass transit, particularly on the 7 line,” state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) said. “I will intensify my efforts to see these needs addressed before thousands of new residents are added to our neighborhood and will not support any plan that does not have the community’s approval.”

State Assemblywoman Catherine Nolan (D-Long Island City) has shared the feasibility study on her Facebook page, so that the community can read it and form their own opinions. However, she is concerned about the massive project and vows to oppose it.

Now that the feasibility study has been completed, the next steps will include community outreach, a detailed planning analysis to identify early phases of the proposed project, local and regional transportation solutions, a refined development program and a strategy for implementation.

