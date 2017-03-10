City Should Get To The Point

Share 0

For decades, the city has floated redevelopment ideas for the blighted Willets Point, from a stadium to house sports teams and the summer Olympics to a 2007 proposal for a convention center with affordable housing units, retail space and a school.

Community groups rallied in Willets Point this week to protest a redevelopment plan for the area that they said does not guarantee enough affordable housing units. Under Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s proposal for the site, approximately 1,925 out of 5,500 units planned for Willets Point would be designated for affordable housing. But speakers at the rally vented over a clause that they said could allow the developer to provide NO affordable housing.

We call upon all interested parties—including local community board members, the site’s developer and elected officials representing the area—to sit down and come up with a master plan that meets both the city’s and community’s needs for developing this unsightly site into something that benefits both our children’s future and the growth of Queens.