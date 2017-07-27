City Should Protect Immigrants From Unscrupulous Landlords

Share 0

The city’s Commission on Human Rights and Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed several incidents this past week regarding landlords who have retaliated against immigrant tenants who filed discrimination complaints against the landlords with the city.

In one instance, a Ridgewood landlord was served with a notice by the city regarding a discrimination complaint, which he then forwarded to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The city has stated that the landlord is in violation of the city’s Human Rights Law. In other incidents, a Jamaica landlord received a cease-and-desist letter for allegedly discriminating against tenants based on immigration status, and a Corona landlord allegedly demanded that his tenants show proof of citizenship to renew their leases.

The commission is currently investigating 291 claims of discrimination regarding immigration status around the city, prompting de Blasio to rightfully state that landlords would be held accountable for discriminating against tenants.

Despite attempted intimidation from a White House that has promised strict immigration laws, New York City remains a sanctuary city—which means that it protects its undocumented immigrant population. We applaud the city’s stance against unscrupulous landlords who attempt to take advantage of people who are struggling to build a new life in the United States, and hope that those who violate city laws will be punished accordingly.

Get To Know Your Local Police Officers

The city’s Police Department is hosting its annual National Night Out event across all five boroughs on Aug. 1, providing an opportunity for city residents to meet with officers from local precincts.

National Night Out is a great way to get to know the officers who are serving your community. The event typically includes meet-and- greets with everyone from the commanding officer to neighborhood coordination officers—and community leaders and your neighbors—as well as fun activities for kids, free food and information on how to stay safe in your community.

One of the best ways to ensure a harmonious relationship between police and a community is for residents to meet the officers who patrol their streets. Voice your concerns to them. Congratulate them on something they’ve accomplished in the community. If there’s something you think that your precinct could do better, share it with them.

National Night Out is a great event and can be found taking place across the city. We encourage Queens residents to take part in it.