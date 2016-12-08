City Health Dept. Specs Glendale For Warehouse

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

The City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene proposed the use of a Glendale warehouse for the main facilities to house rodent and mosquito pesticides at a recent Land Use Committee meeting before Borough President Melinda Katz.

The current location functions as a warehouse, and DOH reps claim that their trucks, which are around the size of UPS trucks, will be much more convenient for the residential neighborhood than the 18-wheelers that deliver to the location now.

The warehouse is located at 72-42 60th Lane on a 45,600-square-foot lot just south of Myrtle Avenue on the edge of a residential district and at the beginning of a commercial district.

Leo Tibb, a DOH representative and planner for the architectural firm of Louis Berger, stated that the need for this warehouse began four years ago when Hurricane Sandy filled the DOH’s warehouse with eight feet of water and destroyed the recordkeeping office in Brooklyn, which they discovered was in a flood plain.

He said the pesticides, which are not mixed on site and are constantly sealed, should not be stored in a flood plain.

The main function will be as the department’s material and records unit, storage for the healthy-eating program, pesticides, the maintenance department and a print shop.

Bob Weisberg, of the DOH Planning Analysis and Management Division, said that four years ago it had a hazmat situation on its hands, and has since looked at over a hundred warehouses. It was given limited funds to find a place that wasn’t on a flood plain. This warehouse met its square-footage needs and “was in wonderful condition,” said Weisberg. He said it is also in an area so accessible that materials can be moved from there across the five boroughs easily.

“That is one of the critical reasons we want this facility,” he added. “We hope everyone is in agreement and lets us have this lovely paradise of a warehouse,” he noted jokingly.

The only exterior change will be the addition of an American with Disabilities Act-compliant elevator. Tibbs noted that Community Board 5, which unanimously approved the project last month, asked that some beautification be done curbside. Tibbs added that the security and sprinkler systems will be updated.

The site will have approximately 50 employees; nine vector-control trucks, which disseminate the pesticides; and maintenance equipment that will be stored behind the warehouse away from street view.

Reach Editor Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin